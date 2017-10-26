The Crown’s Claire Foy refuses to reveal new Queen as Rachel Weisz among favourites

Claire Foy has revealed she knows who will replace her as the Queen in hit series The Crown when she leaves the role.

The award-winning star refused to be drawn on the actress who will portray Elizabeth II in the third series of the royal drama.

Claire Foy during filming of the Graham Norton Show at the London Studios (PA)

“This is the last stint, it’s over, I’m done. I always knew it was only going to be two series and then part would be reincarnated and someone else takes over. That’s the nature of the part,” she told The Graham Norton Show ahead of the release of the second series.

Asked if she knows who her replacement will be, she said: “Yes I do, but I’m not going to tell you,” before offering the smallest of hints as she added: “It’s someone that acts for a living.”

Could Rachel Weisz be next in line to portray the Queen? (Ian West/PA)

The Mummy star Rachel Weisz and The Missing’s Keeley Hawes are the leading favourites to take the role with Olivia Colman, Emma Watson and Helena Bonham Carter also in the running.

Weisz is the 2/1 favourite according to bookies’ Coral ahead of Hawes at 3/1 and Bonham Carter at 4/1. But Hawes leads the running at William Hill at 4/1 ahead of Helen McCrory (6/1), Weisz (8/1), Colman (8/1) and Watson (25/1).

Other names in the mix include Gillian Anderson, Emily Mortimer, Anne Hathaway, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett.

William Hill’s Rupert Adams said: “Keeley certainly has the accent already and she would make a fantastic Queen. But my money is on Rachel Weisz, who qualifies on two fronts, she is both Hollywood royalty and married to Mr Bond.”

:: The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.