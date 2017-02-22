The craziest celebrity baby names you might have forgotten about

Howard Donald may have raised eyebrows by naming his second child Dougie Bear but the choice is positively pedestrian compared with some of the more outlandish monikers stars have given to their offspring.

Here are some of the more unusual names celebrities have chosen:

River Rocket, Buddy Bear Maurice, Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow – Jamie and Jools Oliver

The Olivers have always opted for whimsical names for their children and the celebrity chef has said he leaves the choices all down to his wife, who has shown an affinity for florals.

Jamie and Jools Oliver and family (John Stillwell/PA)

Moxie CrimeFighter – Penn Jillette and Emily Zolten

Magician Jillette has said he chose the name Moxie for his daughter because it represents “old-fashioned spunk and energy”. He said the choice of CrimeFighter was more of a joke, telling People: “When she gets pulled over by the police she can show her licence and say, ‘We’re on the same side, officer. My middle name is CrimeFighter’.”

My daughter, Mox, and I on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” pic.twitter.com/jWYzqvue0n — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) September 1, 2016

Pilot Inspektor – Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

This baffling name is not even a real job but the My Name Is Earl actor and his ex-fiancee named their son after the Grandaddy song He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s The Pilot.

#thetoy #richardpryor #happynewyear A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Audio Science – Shannyn Sossamon and Dallas Clayton

The 40 Days And 40 Nights actress said she did not consult a name book when she was looking for ideas for her son. Instead, she said her boyfriend read through the dictionary.

Umbria nights 😇🍷🌚 A post shared by Shannyn Sossamon (@shansossamon) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

North – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The reality star and the rapper named their first child together after a point on the compass because they reportedly saw North as “the highest power” and regarded their daughter as their highest point together.

Major side eye 👀 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 19, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

Kal-El – Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Cage showed off just how much of a Superman fan he was when he chose the superhero’s Kryptonian name for his son. He told People: “I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American and that’s all three. I just thought it was a beautiful name and it had kind of a magical ring to it.”

Nicolas and Alice (Ian West/PA)

Apple – Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

The actress and the Coldplay frontman looked to the fruit bowl to name their oldest child. Gwyneth told Oprah: “(Apple) sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me. You know, apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely and … clean! And I just thought, ‘Perfect’.”

#girls #InternationalGirlsDay A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 11, 2015 at 5:48pm PDT

Moon Unit – Frank and Gail Zappa

Moon Unit was one of the first celebrity babies to bear the brunt of the fashion for unusual names. Gail told The Times Frank told her: “You can name it Moon or Motorhead.” She added: “You know, you’re not (truly) related to your partner in life until you have a child together. So we became a family unit and that’s the significance of Moon’s middle name.”

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily – Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates

The TV star and the INXS singer reportedly chose the name for their child by giving everyone a say. Apparently Pixie, one of Paula’s daughters with Bob Geldof, chose the name Heavenly, Michael chose Hiraani, and Paula chose Tiger Lily. She now goes by the name Tiger.

Paula and Tiger in 1999 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dougie Bear sounds pretty standard now!