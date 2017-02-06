The Cranberries are putting on an acoustic gig in Dublin this summer

The Cranberries will be headlining the Bord Gais Energy Theatre this May with an acoustic concert.

The foursome will be taking to the stage with a string quartet to play all their greatest hits.

The concert will take place on May 18, and the acoustic show is sure to put a new spin on fan favourites such as Linger, Zombie and Dreams.

An unplugged album featuring some of the band’s greatest hits is due to be released later this year.

Tickets for the Dublin show are priced from €49.65 and go on sale this Friday.
By Steve Neville

