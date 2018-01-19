The Cranberries achieve new chart high after Dolores O’Riordan death

A compilation album by The Cranberries has performed better in the charts than when it was originally released following the death of the band’s lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The Irish singer was found dead in a London hotel on Monday aged 46, and sales and streams of the band’s back catalogue have rocketed by 1,000% in the days since, the Official Charts Company has said.

Greatest hits collection Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002 has landed at number 16 on the albums chart this week, a higher position than its previous peak of number 20 when it was released in 2002.

Dolores O’Riordan (Haydn West/PA)

Three of the Irish rock band’s hits have also re-entered the Official Singles Chart, with 1994 hit Zombie at number 45, 1993’s Linger at 47 and Dreams, first released in 1992, at 66.

Combined sales and streams of the band’s singles have risen 1,134% since the previous week, while their albums catalogue has surged 986% week on week.

O’Riordan’s death impacted the Irish Singles Charts even further, with Linger finishing the week at number 11, Zombie at number 16 and Dreams at number 40.

The official number one has this week gone to Eminem for his single River, marking the US rapper’s ninth chart-topper in the UK.

River, which features Ed Sheeran, has now extended Eminem’s record for the most number one singles by a rapper, following in the footsteps of his other hits including Stan, Without Me, Just Lose It and The Monster.

South London rapper Ramz has jumped two places to number two with his breakthrough hit Barking.

Eminem (Yui Mok/PA)

Last week’s number one Perfect, by Sheeran, is down to third place.

Clean Bandit’s I Miss You is at number four, and Bruno Mars hit Finesse with rapper Cardi B is at number five.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has narrowly missed seeing her debut self-titled solo album land at number one.

Last week’s chart-topper, The Greatest Showman soundtrack cast recording – which features the film’s stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya – has retained the number one spot for the second week in a row.

Sheeran’s third album Divide is at number three this week, above Eminem’s Revival in fourth place and Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All at number five.