The Coronas are coming to the Marquee

The Coronas are coming back to Cork next summer to play Live at the Marquee.

One of Ireland’s favourite bands, The Coronas have been playing shows all around Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Scotland, England, Canada, America and Australia.

Now, following the release of their number one album Trust The Wire, the band are coming to Cork on Friday July 13 2018.

The announcement follows the release of the third single from that album, Give Me A Minute. Listen here:

Fans can expect to hear other songs from their successful fifth studio album including We Couldn’t Fake It.

Tickets on sale this Monday December 11 at 9am.