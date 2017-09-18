The Coronas announce two Christmas shows at the Olympia Theatre

The Coronas have announced two Christmas shows at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The group will are set to perform on December 5 and 10, 2017.

The Irish group released their number one album, Trust the Wire, last summer and they've enjoyed huge success since then.

Frontman Danny said: “If you had have told us last year that in 2017 we'd start our own record label, get our first number 1 album, sell out our biggest ever headline show, and pretty much tour the world, we probably wouldn't have believed you."

"We would have been happy to just continue to not have to get a real job. It's been emotional, we've loved every minute and we can't wait to see what 2018 brings," he added.

The December 10 date will be a special celebration of the 10th anniversary of the release of their debut album Heroes and Ghosts.

Here's a reminder of the second single released from the album in 2007.

The Coronas are about to head on a tour across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and then returning to Dublin.

Tickets for The Coronas show at the Olympia Theatre go on sale 9am Friday, September 22 from Ticketmaster.