The Coronas add another date to their Christmas shows in Dublin

The Coronas have added a third and final date to their Christmas shows at the Olympia Theatre.

The group will now play on December 7, as well as December 5 and 10 which have completely sold out.

Tickets for The Coronas live cost from €33.50 including fees from Ticketmaster.

Tickets are on sale now so better hurry!

The Irish group released their number one album, Trust the Wire, last summer and they've enjoyed huge success since then.

Frontman Danny said: “If you had have told us last year that in 2017 we'd start our own record label, get our first number 1 album, sell out our biggest ever headline show, and pretty much tour the world, we probably wouldn't have believed you."

The show on December 10 will be a special celebration of the 10th anniversary of the release of their debut album Heroes and Ghosts.

The Coronas will be heading on a world tour across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and then returning to Dublin.