The Comic Relief 'La La Land' opening is better than the actual movie

This year's Red Nose Day kicked off with a bang as Lenny Henry, Greg Davies, Warwick Davis, and a host of other famous faces recreated the opening scene of La La Land.

The team sang and danced around a traffic jam in London and made a holy show of themselves in the name of Comic Relief and a worthy cause.

Strictly Come Dancing's Ed Balls even made an appearance with his dance partner, Katya Jones performing a dodgy Gangnam Style routine.

The sketch, dubbed Ha Ha Land, opened the evening's festivities with Lenny Henry urging viewer "Don't be a selfish git," and give generously.

Keep a close eye and you might even spot a cameo of the Trotter Independent Traders' Reliant Regal van.