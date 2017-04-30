The Chainsmokers gatecrash student prom

The Chainsmokers surprised students at a school in Chicago by gatecrashing their prom.

The US duo decided to drop by the dance after seeing it was taking place near their latest tour stop.

They posted a photograph on Twitter of themselves on stage with pupils from Huntley High School.

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

According to US reports, the pair – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – gave a 10-minute performance at the event.

They later teased that they might appear at another school dance.

Your prom could be next — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

The Chainsmokers are known for tracks including Closer, Roses and #Selfie.