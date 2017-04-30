The Chainsmokers gatecrash student prom
The Chainsmokers surprised students at a school in Chicago by gatecrashing their prom.
The US duo decided to drop by the dance after seeing it was taking place near their latest tour stop.
They posted a photograph on Twitter of themselves on stage with pupils from Huntley High School.
Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
According to US reports, the pair – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – gave a 10-minute performance at the event.
They later teased that they might appear at another school dance.
Your prom could be next— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
The Chainsmokers are known for tracks including Closer, Roses and #Selfie.
