The celeb photos reveal some scary family resemblances

Once celebs' kids grow up we don't often see them photographed with their parents - they're famous enough in their own right to get solo snaps.

But when we see them together, it can be super scary!

Take Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava for instance.

It's like a game of spot the difference! We almost scrolled past this one thinking she was looking in a mirror.

But this picture of Sarah Michelle Gellar is a total mystery.

Here is Sarah, most well-known for her portrayal of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

And here's a photo she recently posted to Facebook for Mother's Day.

The caption reads: "Believe it or not, that is not me and my daughter, it is my mom and me!"

Isn't the resemblance just too much? There's a theory running around the office here that the Buffy actress may just be a never-aging vampire. . .