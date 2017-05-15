The celeb photos reveal some scary family resemblances
Once celebs' kids grow up we don't often see them photographed with their parents - they're famous enough in their own right to get solo snaps.
But when we see them together, it can be super scary!
Take Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava for instance.
It's like a game of spot the difference! We almost scrolled past this one thinking she was looking in a mirror.
But this picture of Sarah Michelle Gellar is a total mystery.
Here is Sarah, most well-known for her portrayal of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
And here's a photo she recently posted to Facebook for Mother's Day.
Believe it or not, that is not me and my daughter, it is my mom and me!! My favorite quote my mother said to me - "nothing is really ever lost, until a mother can't find it" so true- Today to all the moms, step moms, foster moms, moms of animals- we all know everyday is #mothersday but may as well take this one today for ourselves!!
The caption reads: "Believe it or not, that is not me and my daughter, it is my mom and me!"
Isn't the resemblance just too much? There's a theory running around the office here that the Buffy actress may just be a never-aging vampire. . .
