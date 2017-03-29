The Buffy cast reunited and spoke about the show's legacy after 20 years

Buffy Summers and her old pals from Sunnydale High have reunited to celebrate the 20th birthday of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Series creator Joss Whedon talked with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and 10 other cast members for EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premieres on Wednesday on the streaming People/Entertainment Weekly Network .

“This is like a high school reunion, but much worse because they all still look really great,” Joss says.

It was truly so special to all be together after so much time. There was definitely no shortage of laughter @Alydenisof #KristineSutherland #AmberBenson -@sarahmgellar #BuffyTheVampireSlayer #Buffy A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

He and series stars including David Boreanaz, Nicolas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg share memories of their days on the show and reflect on its enduring impact.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiered in 1997 and ran until 2003.

Its title character battled vampires, demons and other dark forces while navigating everyday teenage struggles. Joss was nominated for an Emmy for his writing on the show in 2000.

The show was “the ultimate metaphor,” Sarah Michelle says.

20 years in the making....and here it is!! Thank you #entertainmentweekly for making it all happen. Keep an eye out as I will be doing a takeover of @entertainmentweekly with my behind the scenes shots of the day!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

“It was utilising the horrors of adolescence manifested through these actual monsters,” she says.

“And I think that (for) everyone going through it, that’s the hardest time of life and to understand that you’re not alone through that.”

The interview was filmed earlier this month in Los Angeles. The reunited Buffy cast also appears on the cover of the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine.