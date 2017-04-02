The Boss Baby dethrones Beauty And The Beast in the US

The Boss Baby has dethroned Disney’s Beauty And The Beast at the US box office with a $49 million (£39 million) debut.

Studio estimates said the DreamWorks Animation release, which sees Alec Baldwin voicing a suit-clad baby, narrowly edged out the previous two-week leader.

Beauty And The Beast, which stars Emma Watson, took in $48 million (£38.2 million) in its third weekend.

Beauty And The Beast (2016 Disney Enterprises)

Paramount’s Ghost In The Shell – starring Scarlett Johansson – couldn’t compete with either family-friendly release.

The dystopian science-fiction remake of the Japanese anime classic opened with just $19 million (£15.1 million), a poor showing for a film that cost $110 million (£87.6 million) to make.