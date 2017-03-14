The Blob producer Jack Harris dies aged 98

Jack Harris, producer of the 1958 horror film The Blob, has died at the age of 98.

His daughter Lynda Resnick said her father died of natural causes on Tuesday, surrounded by family at his home in Beverly Hills.

Born in Philadelphia and a vaudeville performer from a young age, Jack was a decorated Second World War veteran before getting into the movie business.

Steve McQueen starred in Jack’s major movie (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

His first film, B-movie The Blob, starred Steve McQueen and became an enormous hit, grossing more than 3 million US dollars on a 110,000-dollar budget and spawning a sequel and a remake.

During his long career, he worked in marketing, publicity, distribution and production.

Jack is survived by his wife Judy Harris, his daughter, his son Anthony Harris, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.