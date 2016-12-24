The Birds Of A Feather Morocco-themed Christmas special left the nation seriously divided

The usual suspects Tracy, Sharon and Dorien were back together for a special Christmas adventure in Morocco, chasing down Tracy’s son Travis, who had gone missing on his gap year.

The Birds Of A Feather comeback was a success for some, but others felt rather strongly that it was complete rubbish.

This lot just loved seeing their favourite characters on screen again…

#BOAF Christmas Special! 😅🎄🎅🏼 The 3 birds are back! — •TOM• (@PickeringTj) December 24, 2016

OMG this brand new @OfficialBOAF Christmas Special is brilliant!! Pauline's got us in hysterics already!! 😂 #boaf — Chris Rhydderch (@ChrisRhydderch) December 24, 2016

Watching #BirdsOfAFeather and reliving my childhood. Love it! ❤️️Dorien is my style icon #leopardprint #goddess — Megan Kenny (@meganrkenny) December 24, 2016

…while others loved the actors, but thought the script was dire.

I so wanna like #BOAF #BirdsOfAFeather Top notch actors but awful script. Need to stick to the 90's repeats for giggles. @ITV none here. — Darren Lacey (@dazlarrr) December 24, 2016

As the trio ventured through the country, getting themselves into trouble with shopkeepers, antiques smugglers and old flames, some enjoyed the humour.

Loving @OfficialBOAF so far! One of my all time favourite comedies 😃 @LindaRobson58 it's so funny! #BirdsOfAFeather — Steve Williams (@stevejw84) December 24, 2016

Have you BEEN to Romford?! 😂😂😂😂😂 #BirdsOfAFeather — Birds of a Feather (@ITVBOAF) December 24, 2016

Others felt it wasn’t in the least bit funny.

I'm not in control of the remote tonight & #BirdsOfAFeather is on..who chooses to watch this canned laughter laden tripe?!? 😩 pic.twitter.com/LXKuR01Ls8 — Andy Cook (@AndyCookSignal1) December 24, 2016

#BirdsOfAFeather just axe this tripe NOW. — keith knight (@keithwill73) December 24, 2016

Used to love #BirdsOfAFeather but it all seems so staged and amateurish somehow 🤔 — Vanessa Adams (@Vanessa_L_Adams) December 24, 2016

At least people were pleased when Martin Kemp showed up. Swit swoo.

I love that they brought the lovely @realmartinkemp back for the #BirdsOfAFeather #Christmas special. — Fran Winston (@Celticpussycat) December 24, 2016

Let’s hope everyone can put their differences aside in time for Christmas.