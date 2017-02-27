The best online reactions to the La La Land and Moonlight mix-up

Moonlight was awarded the best picture Oscar after La La Land was handed it in a major mix-up.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took to the stage to announce the winner, but Warren hesitated as he prepared to read the name.

He handed the envelope to Faye who read out La La Land to enormous applause.

As the stage was filled by stars Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and producers Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt began their acceptance speeches, members of the Oscars crew were seen running across the back of the stage.

Producer Fred Berger then appeared and told a stunned crowd: “There’s a mistake. Moonlight you guys won best picture. This is not a joke, Moonlight you won best picture. Moonlight best picture.”

Marc added: “This is no joke I’m afraid they read the wrong thing.”

Fred said: “I’m going to be really proud to hand this to my friends to Moonlight” and hugged the film’s star Mahershala Ali.

One place the mix-up won big was on social media, where everyone had a field day with the upset. Check out a few of the reactions below.

