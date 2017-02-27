The best online reactions to the La La Land and Moonlight mix-up

Moonlight was awarded the best picture Oscar after La La Land was handed it in a major mix-up.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took to the stage to announce the winner, but Warren hesitated as he prepared to read the name.

He handed the envelope to Faye who read out La La Land to enormous applause.

As the stage was filled by stars Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and producers Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt began their acceptance speeches, members of the Oscars crew were seen running across the back of the stage.

Producer Fred Berger then appeared and told a stunned crowd: “There’s a mistake. Moonlight you guys won best picture. This is not a joke, Moonlight you won best picture. Moonlight best picture.”

Marc added: “This is no joke I’m afraid they read the wrong thing.”

Fred said: “I’m going to be really proud to hand this to my friends to Moonlight” and hugged the film’s star Mahershala Ali.

One place the mix-up won big was on social media, where everyone had a field day with the upset. Check out a few of the reactions below.

The control room at the #Oscars when Faye Dunaway said "LA LA LAND". pic.twitter.com/qSCLREQ3Uu — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) February 27, 2017

"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture. "La La Land" was first announced as the winner. https://t.co/P8KiyG0eng pic.twitter.com/Z8WNtjbTOk — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

I feel like this appropriately sums up the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ndKiArrJBE — Brett Leppard (@TheBrettLeppard) February 27, 2017

Moonlight now knows what it's like to be down 28-3 in the Superbowl before winning the game.



La La Land = Atlanta Falcons of movies. — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

warren beatty heard everybody on twitter and set it up so moonlight literally got to take la la lands oscar from their hands — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 27, 2017

Moonlight won the popular vote

La La Land won the electoral college#Oscars — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2017