The best memes from the Oscars 2017

Irish hopeful Ruth Negga missed out on an Oscar for her performance in Loving after La La Land's Emma Stone came out on top in the Best Actress category.

There was no luck either for the other Irish contenders, costumer designer Consolata Boyle and Element Pictures, the Irish production company behind the movie the Lobster.

The awards night was the scene of a huge mistake when Moonlight was awarded the best picture Oscar after La La Land was handed it in a major mix-up.

You know the memes from the night are going to be good. So let's take a look.

Why am I not sitting next to Taraji P Henson at the #oscars right now?!

A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

Well that was awkward. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

Jk jk

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

