The best memes from the Oscars 2017
28/02/2017 - 07:25:12Back to Showbiz Home
Irish hopeful Ruth Negga missed out on an Oscar for her performance in Loving after La La Land's Emma Stone came out on top in the Best Actress category.
There was no luck either for the other Irish contenders, costumer designer Consolata Boyle and Element Pictures, the Irish production company behind the movie the Lobster.
The awards night was the scene of a huge mistake when Moonlight was awarded the best picture Oscar after La La Land was handed it in a major mix-up.
You know the memes from the night are going to be good. So let's take a look.
When someone asks you about an NSYNC reunion. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lBRNB6ykX9— Michael Blackmon 💫 (@blackmon) February 27, 2017
"I switched the envelopes.." #Oscars2017 #Oscars #moonlight #LALALAND #AcademyAwards #oscarsfail #ryangosling pic.twitter.com/0NUkrcenxk— Saad Siddiqui (@PakiWisdom) February 27, 2017
So what happened last night?#envelopegate #Oscars #Moonlight #LaLaLand pic.twitter.com/hbuFxAjgWFhttps://t.co/4OrLrxK96z— Rev. Luz Pizarro (@RevPizarro) February 28, 2017
God bless librarians #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ezomfFdFao— Sophie Miriam (@sophieciglen) February 28, 2017
I mean while we're here... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hy59dr2hzx— Nicole Judson (@queen_hyperbole) February 27, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here