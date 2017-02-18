The Beckham ski trip looks like the best family holiday
Snow holidays always look impossibly chic, but when you’re part of the Beckham clan, the glamour factor goes up a gear.
We don’t want to turn our noses up at the unseasonably warm weather this weekend, but looking at David Beckham’s holiday snaps from his family trip to Whistler is making us wish that we were snow-bound, too.
In what looks like the most perfect family holiday of all time, Becks has been learning to snowboard, giving his kids some pointers in winter sports, and of course showing off the best in piste fashion.
He reckoned that this was his first time on the slopes, but from what we can see on Instagram, David looks totally at home already.
Along with a video of his progress, the former footballer wrote about his snowboarding ambitions: “Day 4 and I must say I’m slowly getting it … One of the things I’ve always wanted to do and finally I’m allowed … Living the dream.”
Of course, Victoria looks great in ski gear – Becks captioned this photo of his wife: “Looking good in all white.”
Harper had a mini version of her mum’s outfit which David captioned: “Gorgeous in white.”
Proud dad David also showed off some snaps of his boys.
Poor Brooklyn hasn’t had such a perfect trip as he broke his collarbone in an accident on the slopes, but David posted this before picture of his eldest and wrote: “Just before his accident … Brave boy xx sorry ( man )”
Victoria also had some lovely holiday photos to share, including a couple of Harper with mum and dad.
And check out what Cruz can do after just four days of snowboarding.
Please can we come on the next Beckham family ski trip?
