The BBC announces Pitch Perfect-inspired talent show

The BBC has commissioned its next Saturday night talent show – a search for Britain’s best singing group.

Pitch Battle – inspired by the movie Pitch Perfect – will launch on BBC One next year.

The 2012 movie Pitch Perfect, starring Anna Kendrick, followed the journey of an all-girl a cappella group.

Anna Kendrick (Ian West/PA)

The Beeb, which lost The Voice to ITV, says it will “feature the best singing groups from across the UK and from all musical styles: pop, rock, folk and gospel to a capella groups and even fishermen’s choirs”.

“They’ll compete head-to-head over a series of choral challenges including Pitch Perfect-inspired riff-offs, a soloist’s challenge and an a capella round, culminating in a live final.”

Gary Barlow is searching for musical stars (Ian West/PA)

It comes as the BBC prepares to air Let It Shine – Gary Barlow’s search for a boyband to star in a theatre production – to rival The Voice on ITV.

Entertainment commissioning controller Kate Phillips said: “There are millions of people in the UK of all ages and backgrounds who sing simply for the love of it, for the joy and sense of community it creates.

“Tuesday’s Child’s excellent new format reflects this with shed loads of sass and spirit. We can’t wait to get started!”