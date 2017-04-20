The awkward moment when ex’s were matched on First Dates

As we all know hit TV show, First Dates can be the most awkward thing to watch.

Which in turn also makes it the best thing ever.

And as the Irish series sadly came to an end this week, we’ve quickly jumped on the UK’s newest series and let’s just say it didn’t disappoint.

The show’s first installment began with a bang when it turned out the matched couple, Emma and Paul were actually exes.

When your blind date walks in and you realise you’ve already dated them. 😅😳😨 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/s9rsRUVv7w — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 18, 2017

If you thought that was bad, it then turned out that Peter had actually broke up with Emma via text.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more awkward…😳 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/WTa7f0oX0k — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 18, 2017

Not only that, he also blocked her on all of his social media accounts.

Ouch.