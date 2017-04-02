The awkward moment when Charlotte Crosby’s new book has a massive typo on the cover
02/04/2017 - 13:55:31Back to Showbiz Home
Good news for Geordie Shore fans as Charlotte Crosby announced that she's releasing a second autobiography.
Bad news for the publishers though, as they may have to re-think the cover of the book.
The reality star shared this photo on Instagram yesterday and it wasn’t long until fans noticed a major typo.
Can you spot it?
SO SO SO SO SO SO BUZZING MAN! I'm delighted to announce my second autobiography is here! 😍📚 "A Brand New Me" 🙌🏼☺️ I loved every minute of working on my second book my life since the first has been spun round and flipped on it's head. After the rollercoaster ride that was last year! Suffering a devastating ectopic pregnancy and leaving geordie shore and meeting my soulmate 😍👀....my new adventure started! I was reborn A BRAND NEW ME.💃🏼😍 this book is an emotional rollercoaster make sure to have the tissues at the ready, be in store for some abs by the end of it because as always it's outrageous and more personal then ever find out EXACTLY what was going on behind the scenes! ❤ soooooooo excited to start my book tour and come see you all ! 😁😁 it's available NOW on pre order on Amazon! 😁😁😁😁😁
Take a little look at the book’s tagline … ‘stonger’?
Whoops!
The book, Brand New Me takes fans through her life post her devastating ectopic pregnancy as well as her break-up from on-off boyfriend Gaz Beadle.
Join the conversation - comment here