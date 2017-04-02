The awkward moment when Charlotte Crosby’s new book has a massive typo on the cover

Good news for Geordie Shore fans as Charlotte Crosby announced that she's releasing a second autobiography.

Bad news for the publishers though, as they may have to re-think the cover of the book.

The reality star shared this photo on Instagram yesterday and it wasn’t long until fans noticed a major typo.

Can you spot it?

Take a little look at the book’s tagline … ‘stonger’?

Whoops!

The book, Brand New Me takes fans through her life post her devastating ectopic pregnancy as well as her break-up from on-off boyfriend Gaz Beadle.