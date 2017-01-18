The awkward moment a doctor gets a simple medical question wrong on The Chase

After eight years of training, Glasgow native Euan just walked out the doors of university as a qualified doctor.

Although he may have wasted it all in eight seconds after incorrectly answering a simple anatomy question.

“Where would you find the pituitary gland?”, a tiny organ found at the base of the brain.

But poor Euan believed it was in the neck.

“Euan, back to uni! Have you got pals watching this? Oh dear,” Bradley quickly replied.

“Get your hearing checked, go and see your doctor.”

It gets better, in a typical game show there was a twist - the chaser was just happened to be Paul Sinha, who also studied medicine.

Good luck with the job hunt, Euan.