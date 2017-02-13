The Archers stars pay tribute to Sara Coward following her death

Back to Showbiz Home

Stars of The Archers have paid tribute to the “graceful and witty” Sara Coward, who has died of cancer aged 69.

Sara had played Caroline Sterling on the much-loved BBC Radio 4 drama since 1977.

Co-stars including Ian Pepperell, who plays Roy Tucker, offered their condolences and tributes on Twitter.

Charles Collingwood, whose character Brian Aldridge had an affair with Caroline, said Sara would be “sadly missed”.

In a statement to the Press Association, he said: “Sara was a good friend to us all and her character Caroline was Brian’s first affair outside of his marriage to Jennifer, what fun we had!

“She had a very distinctive voice which became recognisable to millions. She will be sadly missed by all of us.”

Isobel Middleton, who plays Anna Tregorran, said Sara was a “lovely woman, gone too soon”.

Earlier Archers editor Huw Kennair-Jones had said: “Everyone in The Archers family is very sad today. Sara was a gifted actress with a unique voice.

“Even when she was navigating the tribulations of Caroline Sterling’s love life, Sara’s deft wit and clever characterisation meant Caroline was never solely defined by her relationships but always as a fully rounded, intriguing woman of substance.

“We will all miss her both professionally and personally.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz UK, BBC Radio 4, Sara Coward, The Archers

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz