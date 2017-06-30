The Archers star Louiza Patikas to join Coronation Street

Louiza Patikas – best known for her long-running role in The Archers – is joining Coronation Street.

The actress will make her debut in the ITV soap in July as Moira, an office manager at Weatherfield Medical Centre.

Moira will immediately clash with Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) when she lands a job as a receptionist at the surgery.

We're delighted to announce that Louiza Patikas is joining the cast of Coronation Street. #CastingNews #Corrie A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Patikas said: “I’m cock-a-hoop to be working on Coronation Street.

“It’s a fantastic show which I’ve always loved for its superb writing and iconic characters.”

Coronation Street producer Kate Oates added: “I’m so excited to welcome Louiza to Corrie.

“Louiza is no stranger to long-running drama; but as Moira, viewers will get to see another side to her – and enjoy her amazing talent for comedy.”

Patikas has played the long-suffering Helen Titchener in BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers for more than 15 years, and last year gained publicity for the character’s involvement in a domestic abuse storyline.