That’s hot: Paris Hilton expresses excitement over Rita Ora outfit
Paris Hilton has hailed Rita Ora as a “queen” after the pop star wore a pair of chaps with her face on them.
The Your Song singer shared a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing the green feathered clothing with two pictures of Hilton on them, teamed with black fishnet tights and a black and red t-shirt.
She captioned it: “Always @parishilton.”
Hilton showed her excitement about Ora’s outfit when she re-posted the picture on Twitter, captioning it: “This outfit is everything! I Love you @RitaOra. #YAS! #Queen.”
This outfit is everything! 🔥 I Love you @RitaOra! 😍 #YAS! #Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/qmZTWQxt6k— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 14, 2017
Ora sported the tribute ensemble as she celebrated her performance opening the Teen Choice Awards.
In the snap she can be seen with a drink in front of a bar as she pouts for the camera.
Hilton has been enjoying a luxury European holiday with boyfriend Chris Zylka and was recently photographed in Marbella in the same dress she wore for her 21st birthday, 15 years later.
2002 - 2017 pic.twitter.com/LCJqU2Depa— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 13, 2017
Hilton celebrated her 36th birthday in February.
