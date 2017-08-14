That’s hot: Paris Hilton expresses excitement over Rita Ora outfit

Paris Hilton has hailed Rita Ora as a “queen” after the pop star wore a pair of chaps with her face on them.

The Your Song singer shared a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing the green feathered clothing with two pictures of Hilton on them, teamed with black fishnet tights and a black and red t-shirt.

Always @parishilton 👩‍❤️‍👩 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

She captioned it: “Always @parishilton.”

Hilton showed her excitement about Ora’s outfit when she re-posted the picture on Twitter, captioning it: “This outfit is everything! I Love you @RitaOra. #YAS! #Queen.”

Ora sported the tribute ensemble as she celebrated her performance opening the Teen Choice Awards.

Mood at @teenchoicefox performing YOUR SONG soooooo much fun!!! Thank you for having me everyone!! ❤️ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

In the snap she can be seen with a drink in front of a bar as she pouts for the camera.

Hilton has been enjoying a luxury European holiday with boyfriend Chris Zylka and was recently photographed in Marbella in the same dress she wore for her 21st birthday, 15 years later.

Hilton celebrated her 36th birthday in February.