That death rumour is making Avril Lavigne's new album a little bit Complicated
Singer Avril Lavigne has reignited a conspiracy theory about her death after tweeting about her upcoming album.
The widespread rumour, reported in 2005, asserts the 32-year-old died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa.
After it resurfaced this week, the story has sent a ripple of suspicion among fans, overshadowing the Complicated singer’s own updates about her fresh tunes.
Beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Pouring my heart & soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait !!!! pic.twitter.com/M8vBnkP1D4— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 16, 2017
Responding with scepticism rather than excitement, Kennedy commented: “Avril would never say “wahoo”, Melissa.”
Others shared gifs and memes, joking: “That’s what Melissa would want you to think,” and: “Melissa, is that you?”
@AvrilLavigne ARE YOU MELISSA OR AVRIL pic.twitter.com/OsrGAj1GIj— 🌸アンソニー🌸 (@smilelikesunny) May 16, 2017
@AvrilLavigne ok melissa pic.twitter.com/FAQO5RlVHO— mina (@xminasax) May 16, 2017
Avril has been sharing pictures of herself returning to the studio over recent weeks, referring to the upcoming release with the hashtag #AL6.
It will mark her first studio album in four years, following her self-titled record in 2013.
But there are still some loyal fans among her wary followers.
@AvrilLavigne YESSSSS #AL6 is coming 😱♥️🎶🎤— TEAM AVRIL (@WeAreWithAvril) May 16, 2017
@WeAreWithAvril @AvrilLavigne And its going to SLAY😎❤🤘🏽— WHERE IS AL6 (@RapBoyRutt) May 16, 2017
@AvrilLavigne YES GIRL WE ARE SO PROUD AND READY TO SUPPORT THIS BABE #AL6— Avril GERMANY (@Avril_GER) May 16, 2017
Follower Ronan even offered the singer some advice to dispel the death rumours…
@AvrilLavigne The album is closer than ever sis we're gonna need this lead single as you're still going viral pic.twitter.com/pFuELNEoF3— ®Ronan (@strippedcarey) May 16, 2017
