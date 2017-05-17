That death rumour is making Avril Lavigne's new album a little bit Complicated

Singer Avril Lavigne has reignited a conspiracy theory about her death after tweeting about her upcoming album.

The widespread rumour, reported in 2005, asserts the 32-year-old died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa.

After it resurfaced this week, the story has sent a ripple of suspicion among fans, overshadowing the Complicated singer’s own updates about her fresh tunes.

Beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Pouring my heart & soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait !!!! pic.twitter.com/M8vBnkP1D4 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 16, 2017

Responding with scepticism rather than excitement, Kennedy commented: “Avril would never say “wahoo”, Melissa.”

Others shared gifs and memes, joking: “That’s what Melissa would want you to think,” and: “Melissa, is that you?”

Avril has been sharing pictures of herself returning to the studio over recent weeks, referring to the upcoming release with the hashtag #AL6.

It will mark her first studio album in four years, following her self-titled record in 2013.

But there are still some loyal fans among her wary followers.

@AvrilLavigne YES GIRL WE ARE SO PROUD AND READY TO SUPPORT THIS BABE #AL6 — Avril GERMANY (@Avril_GER) May 16, 2017

Follower Ronan even offered the singer some advice to dispel the death rumours…