That death rumour is making Avril Lavigne's new album a little bit Complicated

Back to Showbiz Home

Singer Avril Lavigne has reignited a conspiracy theory about her death after tweeting about her upcoming album.

The widespread rumour, reported in 2005, asserts the 32-year-old died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa.

After it resurfaced this week, the story has sent a ripple of suspicion among fans, overshadowing the Complicated singer’s own updates about her fresh tunes.

Responding with scepticism rather than excitement, Kennedy commented: “Avril would never say “wahoo”, Melissa.”

Others shared gifs and memes, joking: “That’s what Melissa would want you to think,” and: “Melissa, is that you?”

Avril has been sharing pictures of herself returning to the studio over recent weeks, referring to the upcoming release with the hashtag #AL6.

It will mark her first studio album in four years, following her self-titled record in 2013.

But there are still some loyal fans among her wary followers.

Follower Ronan even offered the singer some advice to dispel the death rumours…
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, #AL6, Avril Lavigne, Melissa, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz