Thanks Tina! Has Beyonce’s mum revealed the gender of her daughter’s twins?

Beyonce’s mother appears to have confirmed the gender of her famous daughter’s twins – a boy and a girl – in an Instagram post.

Beyonce Knowles and her mother Tina take the applause following their House of Dereon Catwalk Show in 2011 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tina Lawson posted a short message and picture of her superstar daughter to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Beyonce, who now has over 100 million Instagram followers, had shared a first look at her twins on her own Instagram account, but to date had not yet revealed their gender.

So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Lawson wrote: “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

The announcement post from Beyonce has accrued more than three million likes in just a few hours.

Announcing her pregnancy in February, Beyonce posted a picture of herself dressed in lingerie and with a veil covering her face.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She was photographed kneeling on a bed of flowers in front of a huge floral wreath, with both hands on her stomach.

The Single Ladies singer captioned the picture: “We would like to share our love and happiness.

“We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

She signed her message: from The Carters.