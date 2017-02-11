Thandie Newton 'in talks to star in Han Solo film'

British actress Thandie Newton is reportedly in talks to appear in the new Star Wars spin-off movie about a young Han Solo.

The Bafta award-winner is in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming film, which will star Alden Ehrenreich as the character made famous by Harrison Ford, according to Variety.

Details about Thandie’s potential role have not been revealed, with the as-yet-untitled film set to hit cinemas in 2018.

Thandie Newton (Ian West/PA)

Woody Harrelson and Games Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke are already attached to the project – the second in three planned spin-off films following 2016′s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also reportedly in talks for a key role in the movie.

Phoebe Waller Bridge (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Thandie, who won a Bafta for best supporting actress for her performance in the 2005 film Crash, has won critical acclaim recently for her starring role in HBO series Westworld.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of lifelike robot Maeve in the sci-fi thriller.