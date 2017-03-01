TG4 create Irish version of Planet Earth

TG4 have created an Irish version of Planet Earth after the huge success of the nature documentary.

Fair play TG4, it looks set to be absolutely stunning.

The two-part series is called Éire Fhiáin and will document the landscape of the Wild Atlantic Way along the Atlantic coast of Ireland.

The first part airs tonight at 9.30pm on TG4.

Will we have another baby iguana v racer snakes scene, who knows, but we will definitely be tuning in.