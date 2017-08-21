Tess Daly thanks Bruce Forsyth for a decade of happy Strictly memories

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly has thanked Bruce Forsyth for a decade of happy memories working together in a heartfelt social media tribute.

She shared a backstage selfie of the pair together two years ago as they filmed a Strictly special for Children In Need and told how she never stopped “pinching herself” after landing the job to host the show by his side.

Her comments came days after Sir Bruce died aged 89.

Forever in my heart ❤️ This is one of my favourite photos with Bruce. It was the last time we worked together in the studio in November 2015, for the Children in Need Strictly Special. It's hard to believe he is gone.He will be so greatly missed by us all. I grew up watching him on Tv then spent 10 years pinching myself that I was standing by his side in the studio on Strictly Come Dancing. Thank you Brucie for the good times. I will never forget. xxxxxxxx 🙏🏻❤️ A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Frontman for the popular BBC show since its launch, he pulled out due to illness three years ago and was replaced by Claudia Winkleman.

“Forever in my heart,” Daly wrote.

“This is one of my favourite photos with Bruce. It was the last time we worked together in the studio in November 2015, for the Children in Need Strictly Special.

“It’s hard to believe he is gone.He will be so greatly missed by us all.

“I grew up watching him on Tv then spent 10 years pinching myself that I was standing by his side in the studio on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Thank you Brucie for the good times. I will never forget. xxxxxxxx”

Daly thanked Sir Bruce for a decade of happy memories on the show (PA)

Daly was one of the first to share a tribute about her former colleague following the news of his death on Friday.

Describing him as a mentor, a friend, a gentleman, and a true legend, she said in a statement: “From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.”