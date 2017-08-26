Tess and Claudia share adorable snap as they gear up for Strictly return

It looks like Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are already getting their dancing shoes on in a first-look photo released ahead of the show’s return.

The cheerful duo shared a heartwarming photo of themselves cuddling up together as they prepare to host another season of the much-loved BBC contest.

Daly and Winkleman are getting a bit excited for the next series of Strictly (BBC/PA)

The show’s 15th series will kick off on Saturday September 9 with a fresh batch of 15 celebrity contestants.

They are Mollie King, Davood Ghadami, Ruth Langsford, Gemma Atkinson, Rev Richard Coles, Joe McFadden, Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold, Susan Calman, Brian Conley, Charlotte Hawkins, Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Jonnie Peacock and Alexandra Burke.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow has promised that the first show will open with a “heartfelt performance” in tribute to former presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last Friday at the age of 89.

He fronted the show alongside Daly from its launch in 2004 until 2014, before handing the baton over to Winkleman.