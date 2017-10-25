Terry Richardson says all sexual shoots were consensual after Vogue shun

Controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson has insisted all his sexually explicit shoots have been consensual after being dropped by major magazines including Vogue.

Media group Conde Nast International, which publishes GQ and Vanity Fair alongside Vogue, has ceased working with the photographer who often appears with models in explicit images.

An email circulated around the company, and seen by the Daily Telegraph, announced that any work by Richardson that had not yet been published would be “killed or substituted with other material”.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Richardson said: “Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories.

“He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

The email, reportedly sent by executive vice president and chief operating officer James Woolhouse, to “country presidents”, announced the “important matter” that the group would no longer work with Richardson.

“Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material,” it added.

Richardson, 52, has photographed stars including Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and has directed videos for musicians including the notorious Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball film, in which the former child star appeared naked.

Allegations about his conduct over the years have resurfaced in the wake of sexual harassment and assault claims made about movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Richardson addressed the rumours in a blog on the Huffington Post in 2014, writing: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases.

“I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do.”

Claims about sexual exploitation generally across the modelling industry are increasingly common.

Models Cameron Russell and Edie Campbell have been sharing anonymous stories of harassment on their Instagram pages using the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse.

Edie Campbell (Ian West/PA)

Model Christy Turlington previously told US industry magazine WWD that harassment of photographic models is tolerated in fashion.

She said: “I can say that harassment and mistreatment have always been widely known and tolerated in the industry.

“The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experienced at some point in our careers.”