Teresa Mannion makes unnecessary journey out of Dancing with the Stars

Teresa Mannion is the latest celebrity to retire her dancing shoes on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

The RTÉ weather woman received the lowest number of votes on tonight’s live television show which put her in the bottom two with actress Denise Mc Cormark.

Both couples were then asked to dance again in a dramatic dance-off before the judges made up their minds on who to send home.

Unfortunately it was Teresa Mannion that was sent on the unnecessary journey and some fans are not at all happy with their decision.

Teresa’s sons were both in the audience for the first time tonight to witness their mom dazzle on the dance floor.

But one Tweeter was there to reassure fans that she’ll be just fine.

By Anna O'Donoghue

