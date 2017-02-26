Teresa Mannion makes unnecessary journey out of Dancing with the Stars

Teresa Mannion is the latest celebrity to retire her dancing shoes on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

The RTÉ weather woman received the lowest number of votes on tonight’s live television show which put her in the bottom two with actress Denise Mc Cormark.

Both couples were then asked to dance again in a dramatic dance-off before the judges made up their minds on who to send home.

Unfortunately it was Teresa Mannion that was sent on the unnecessary journey and some fans are not at all happy with their decision.

#DWTSIrl no wonder we have srcewed up elections in this country... most of you cant be trusted to vote correctly in a dance competition — ??? (@DL1082) February 26, 2017

#DWTSIrl Teresa Mannion put the biggest smile on my face. The show won't be the same. @katherinelyncho to win 💃 — Fergstyle (@fearghalBF) February 26, 2017

Teresa’s sons were both in the audience for the first time tonight to witness their mom dazzle on the dance floor.

But one Tweeter was there to reassure fans that she’ll be just fine.