Television Academy expels Weinstein ‘for life’

Harvey Weinstein has been expelled for life by the organisers of the Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy voted to impose the ban on Monday following a mountain of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the film producer.

It said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that it supported “those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue”.

Harvey Weinstein (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It added: “The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behaviour are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership.

“We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect.

“As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practise their craft in a safe environment.”

Last month Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, and had his membership of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspended.

The Producers Guild also revoked his membership and the British Film Institute withdrew a fellowship Weinstein had received in 2002.

The 65-year-old, who has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex, is facing criminal investigations in both the US and the UK.

His representative has been contacted for comment.