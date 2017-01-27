Teaser clip released from David Beckham's Desert Island Discs special

David Beckham will recall one of his early fashion moments in the 75th anniversary edition of Desert Island Discs.

The former England footballer, 41, was picked as the castaway for the landmark edition of the Radio 4 series, hosted by Kirsty Young.

In the teaser clip released on BBC Radio 4’s website on Friday afternoon, David – whose fashion choices have included nail varnish, a sarong and a braided hairstyle – discusses his love of clothes.

David Beckham on Desert Island Discs (Sophie Mutevelian/BBC)

Talking about being a page boy at a wedding, at the age of six, he says: “I had two options, just a normal suit or the option of burgundy, velvet knickerbockers with white tights and white ballet shoes, and I chose that, believe it or not.

“I felt great. My dad looked at me as if to say, ‘really, is that what you picked?’”

Asked if he ever wore the ensemble again, David, who is married to Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria, says: “I think I did,” to which Kirsty jokes: “Not to football training, I hope!”

David adds: “I’m sure my mum has got that outfit at home.”

David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

The anniversary episode of Desert Island Discs will reintroduce sounds of the sea during the opening and closing of the programme, for the first time since the 1960s.

Kirsty has previously described David as a “fascinating guest to welcome on to my little interview island”.

The full interview will broadcast on BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.