Teary Holby City fans bid farewell to surgeon Mo
Holby City fans were left in floods of tears after one of the soap’s much-loved characters departed.
Actress Chizzy Akudolu left the BBC show in Tuesday night’s episode after five years as surgeon Mo Effanga.
Mo had briefly split from partner and father of her child Mr T (Ben Hull) but the pair were seen patching things up and leaving for a new life in London.
Here's to our hero 💪❤️⭐️ #FarewellMo @chizzyakudolu #HolbyCity Mo's best bits 👉👉 https://t.co/KqlnOyZty1— BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) June 13, 2017
Viewers on Twitter became emotional at the character’s departure.
@chizzyakudolu Aww gonna miss Mo! #holbycity #farewellMo— Delyth Mansoury (@MansouryD) June 13, 2017
Really going to miss you @chizzyakudolu Good Luck to the future 😘💖 xxx #FarewellMo #HolbyCity https://t.co/7scV6QXsw2— Bella Kardash-Cullen (@xbella_95x) June 13, 2017
I can't believe she's gone, this episode had me in tears 😭 Mo will be truly missed @chizzyakudolu #FarewellMo #HolbyCity— Samantha ❤ (@samanthakryder) June 13, 2017
#HolbyCity I cried over this weeks episode, it was beautifully touching. I will miss Mo💔😭@BBCHolbyCity— grace (@galaxydhj) June 13, 2017
