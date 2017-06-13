Teary Holby City fans bid farewell to surgeon Mo

Holby City fans were left in floods of tears after one of the soap’s much-loved characters departed.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu left the BBC show in Tuesday night’s episode after five years as surgeon Mo Effanga.

Mo had briefly split from partner and father of her child Mr T (Ben Hull) but the pair were seen patching things up and leaving for a new life in London.

Viewers on Twitter became emotional at the character’s departure.
