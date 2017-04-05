Tears and tributes at Carrie Fisher's last TV role

Catastrophe fans were left in tears as Carrie Fisher appeared for the last time in a TV role.

The actress died in December following a heart attack aged 60, and her presence on the small screen will be “missed”, fans of the sitcom have declared.

She played the feisty and annoying Mia, the mother of leading character Rob (Rob Delaney) and mother-in-law of Sharon (Sharon Horgan) in the hit Channel 4 show, which concluded its third series on Tuesday night.

Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the programme’s tribute to Hollywood star Carrie as it ended with a message that read “For Carrie”, while others shared their emotions over her swansong stint.

A member of the TV audience confessed to switching on purely to watch the Star Wars actress in action.

And the messages continued with praise for the show’s writers.

The tribute was described as “wonderful” and “lovely” by many on the social networking site as the praise continued to pour in.

But there was also an overwhelming feeling of shock as, at the end of the episode, Rob was left bloodied in a car crash, an unfortunately-timed accident that coincided with his relapse into drinking again.

The episode also saw Sharon break down in tears over the death of her father.
