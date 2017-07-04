Team GB sprinter to enter Love Island villa

A Team GB sprinter who once partied with Usain Bolt is one of two new men hoping to shake things up in the Love Island villa.

Theo Campbell, 25, from Bath, is due to enter this reality show later this week, and will have his eye on Olivia Attwood, Tyla Carr and Amber Davies.

So so proud of Olivia ❤️. Absolutely loving watching her. If you are too head to the app and give her and Chris a vote 😊@LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8fRPp8RYxW — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) July 3, 2017

The athlete is a sprinter in the 4x400m relay team and is hoping for victory in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He said: “I never expected to be given the opportunity to go in the Villa so I’m just really excited to get in there!”

Campbell will be seen entering the villa alongside model and actor Jamie Jewitt, 27, on Wednesday night.

Jamie Jewitt (ITV)

Campbell, who says he has his sights set on Camilla Thurlow, added: “I like girls that are laid back, chilled out, comfortable with themselves.

“I like girls to be confident with themselves, intellectual, share the same interests. I don’t like materialistic girls because that’s the opposite to me.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.