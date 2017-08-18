Taylor Swift’s social media wiped, fans enter frenzy

Taylor Swift’s website and her social media have been wiped clean, sending fans into a frenzy.

Followers of the 27-year-old singer speculated she is preparing to announce the release of her sixth album, or has suffered a hack.

Tweets by taylorswift13

Her website, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr were wiped clean and while her Twitter said she had 1,920 posts, none of them were loading and her profile picture had been removed.

Friday’s erasure comes three years to the day that she announced her last album, 1989, and without comment from her representatives, her fans mused over whether this is just coincidence.

One person tweeting under the name mica decided to repeatedly write “TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING” in excitement.

All Taylor Swift's social medias are like this.

Is the new era coming or she has been hacked ?? pic.twitter.com/mgElp9n6El — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017

Wait, If it was a hacker they would only have access to one of her social media, this could mean SHE'S REALLY COMING. TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017

Robert Lopez added: “If this Taylor Swift album rumors are true, I’m gonna cry.”

Earlier this week Swift won a legal battle against sacked Denver DJ David Mueller when a jury found he had groped her during a photo shoot.

The US singer was awarded a symbolic one dollar (77p) payout and she vowed to donate to organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves in court.