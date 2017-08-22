Taylor Swift’s second cryptic clip fuels suspense for new music
Singer Taylor Swift has continued to fuel speculation about new music by posting a second cryptic clip of an unidentified creature’s tail.
It comes a day after she shared a similar video in her first social media post since wiping both her Twitter and Instagram accounts last week.
The most recent update shows a closer, but crackly, view of what appears to be an animated animal’s tail twitching and writhing on a black background.
It appears that this second clue has made fans more certain than ever that Swift is on the edge of releasing a sixth album.
Among the gifs and memes posted by excited fans, Lindee Link replied on Twitter: “The suspense is killing me.”
Dani wrote: “TS6 really is coming isn’t it,” while Az pleaded: “Can u just tell us what is going on.”
Other confused followers have begged to know what the bizarre creature, which has been compared to a snake, a dragon, and a rat’s tail, can mean.
Jess joked: “She either hyped over the dragon in GoT (Game Of Thrones) or she’s gonna release a new album!”
Meanwhile, singer Charli XCX posted earlier: “I woke up at 5am this morning thinking bout Taylor Swift.”
The 27-year-old Shake It Off star has yet to make any public announcements, but some reports have said Swift has plans to release a single, named Timeless.
