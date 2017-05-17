Taylor Swift's romance with British actor Joe Alwyn revealed

Singer Taylor Swift is dating another British actor – rising star Joe Alwyn.

The chart-topper, 27, split with Tom Hiddleston, 36, after a high-profile relationship with The Night Manager actor last year.

Now The Sun reports that the US singer and Alwyn, 26, have been seeing each other in London.

Joe Alwyn (Ian West/PA)

And a friend of Swift told the Press Association that the couple have been dating for several months but wanted to keep the relationship private.

“This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship – the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time,” the friend said.

“After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.”

Swift and Tom Hiddleston embarked on a whirlwind romance last summer (PA)

Swift’s previous flames have included DJ Calvin Harris and singer Harry Styles.

Alwyn, 26, is currently shooting royal saga The Favourite, alongside Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

He starred alongside Kristen Stewart in the 2016 film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Swift, who is known for writing songs about her relationships, and actor Hiddleston embarked on a whirlwind romance last summer.

The Night Manager star denied that the union was a publicity stunt, after the pair were pictured looking like love-struck teenagers, with Hiddleston even wearing an “I heart TS” T-shirt.

But the once loved-up couple split in September, with contradictory claims over who had called it a day.