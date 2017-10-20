Taylor Swift’s new track Gorgeous has fans guessing over lyrics

Taylor Swift has unveiled a new song called Gorgeous, and its lyrics have caused fans to speculate who she is singing about.

Swift dropped the track on Friday, the third from her forthcoming new album Reputation.

The song marks a return to the US singer’s softer pop style, and is in contrast to the album’s first song Look What You Made Me Do, a feisty revenge track in which she joked she was “dead”.

In Gorgeous, 27-year-old Swift sings: “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face, ‘Cause look at your face.

“And I’m so furious, at you for making me feel this way, but what can I say?”

She also sings “I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what” and that her mystery man has “ocean blue eyes”.

Following its release online, the star’s fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song while also trying to decode its meaning.

Swift has had several high-profile romances over the years, including with actor Tom Hiddleston, 36, and DJ Calvin Harris, 33, and she is known for using her experiences as song-writing material.

She is currently believed to be in a relationship with 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn.

Fans have speculated that the song could be about either of her famous former partners, or Alwyn.

One wrote on Twitter: “Hmm Tom has blue eyes. Calvin has blue eyes. Joe has blue eyes. Taylor should write a song called ‘My Blue-Eyed Boys’.”

Another said: “I think this song is about Joe, Calvin and Tom #Gorgeous.”

One said that they thought the first verse is about Harris, and the second about Hiddleston, while one fan said they thought the song is a “diss” to the DJ.

The mention of her subject’s age in the song prompted many fans to search online.

“I start typing Calvin Harris age, Tom Hiddlestone age and Joe Alwyn age on google,” one fan wrote, while one joked: “Listens to #GORGEOUS once.. *googles Tom Hiddleston’s age*.”

“Gorgeous is about joe alwyn guys deal with it,” one declared.

Swift’s sixth album Reputation will be released on November 10.