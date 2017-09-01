Taylor Swift’s comeback single shakes off chart competition for top spot

Taylor Swift’s feisty new song has landed the US singer her first number one on the UK singles chart.

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Her punchy comeback single, Look What You Made Me Do, rocketed straight into first position after it amassed 30,000 downloads and 5.3 million streams in its debut week, the Official Charts Company said.

The electro-pop track, the lead single from Swift’s forthcoming album Reputation, broke Spotify records for the most streams in a day on its release, with eight million plays globally.

She unveiled the video, in which she appears to kill off her previous incarnations as a country star and pop princess, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and it has since been viewed more than 111 million times on YouTube.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards (PA)

Swift made her UK chart debut in 2009 and has, to date, had eight singles charting in the top-five.

Three of those singles – Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble and Shake It Off – only made it to number two in the UK charts.

Swift has previously had two albums clinch the top spot on the UK albums chart though, namely 2012’s Red and 1989, which was released two years later.

reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2 Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Swift’s triumph means the end of Dua Lipa’s time at the top of the charts, with her single New Rules slipping to second.

Pink’s What About Us is at number three, giving the singles charts the first all-female top-three since October 2014.

Feels by Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean is at number four, while Justin Bieber and BloodPop’s Friends falls to fifth position.

On the album charts, Queens Of The Stone Age went straight in at number one with their record Villains.

Queens of the Stone Age and Mark Ronson with their Official Number 1 Album Award for Villians (OfficialCharts.com)

The band’s seventh studio album, produced by Mark Ronson, is their fist UK number one, shifting 32,000 copies across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales and outselling their closest rival, Ed Sheeran’s ÷ by more than double.

War On Drugs’s album A Deeper Understanding entered the charts at number three, while PVRIS took number four with All We Know Of Heaven, All We Know Of Hell.

Former Westlife singer Shane Filan rounded out the top-five with his album Love Always, his highest charting solo offering to date.

Lower down the album charts, Swift’s 2014 record 1989 returned to the Top 40 at number 32, in anticipation of the release of Reputation, which is out in November.