Taylor Swift releases Reputation tour trailer on her birthday

Taylor Swift has released a trailer for her Reputation tour to mark her 28th birthday.

The Shake It Off singer is due to hit the road in May for a string of shows.

The video posted on social media on her birthday, December 13, shows Swift on stage and features clips from her songs including Look What You Made Me Do.

As the camera focuses on her face, the star asks: “Are you ready for it?”

The trailer also marked tickets going on sale.

Swift will kick off the Reputation tour with a show in Arizona on May 8 2018.