Taylor Swift ‘reclaims the snake’ as she posts third video while fans await new music

Taylor Swift has continued her social media tease as she revealed the face of a snake in a third cryptic clip.

Swift followed up her video of an unidentified creature’s tail to reveal, as fans had expected, the mystery reptile was a snake.

The latest clip, posted on Instagram and Twitter, shows the creature’s head writhing around before snapping at the screen.

Fans delighted that she had “reclaimed the snake” after being compared to the reptile last year following a public row with Kanye West.

Taylor Swift was like, "oh you're gonna call me a snake, okay snake it is" 😂 — ✴️ (@__solasta) August 23, 2017

I 100% love that Taylor Swift is embracing her snake persona. — Adam Barrett (@im_adam_barrett) August 23, 2017

West was criticised for rapping “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that b**** famous” but insisted Swift had approved it.

She denied she had ever heard it but a video by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, showed a phone call between the rapper and Swift which appeared to show her giving her blessing.

Beau Burris wrote: “She reclaimed the snake… she knows what she’s doin I’ll give her that.”

dude I loosely think Taylor Swift is embracing being called a snake? Interesting https://t.co/j4ZXFgbxkj — here for the beer (@maddieledesma) August 23, 2017

everyone: taylor swift is a snake!

taylor: lol. bet. — natalie 🌹 (@1SwiftieLove3) August 23, 2017

Omg it's actually a snake https://t.co/1Qr7TTbGZm — mhairi (@mhairi_outerson) August 23, 2017

Colton Bradford posted: “Did y’all really think you could get away with calling Taylor Swift a snake and she would let y’all sit back and do it? This is brilliant,” while @Mhairi_outerson tweeted: “omg it’s actually a snake”.

I respect people who take their haters insults and twist them around just like taylor swift is doing with the snake videos to hype new music — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) August 23, 2017

Samantha Elizabeth posted: “Can’t even wait to see what @taylorswift13 comes out wth Friday and LOVE that she’s embracing the snake sitch.”