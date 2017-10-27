Taylor Swift plays two characters in new sci-fi music video

Taylor Swift has dropped her new futuristic music video.

The singer, 27, teased clips from Ready For It?, in which she looks like a naked mannequin and plays two characters, including a CGI version of herself, earlier this week.

Now she has unveiled the full video and posted a series of stills from the sci-fi film on her Instagram page.

#ReadyForItMusicVideo. Link in bio. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

It opens with Swift singing, while walking down a corridor, wearing a dark hooded outfit, before she is seen as a robot or cyborg-like being with electricity charging through her mannequin-style body.

Fans said Swift was making a statement about taking control in the video, in which she also appears dressed all in white on a matching horse.

@TSwiftCisco wrote: “Taylor Swift is ready to take back her reputation.”

Taylor Swift is ready to take back her reputation. pic.twitter.com/bHUHj9MTma — Cisco (@TSwiftCisco) October 27, 2017

@alexandergold joked: “I like when Taylor Swift acknowledges that she’s literally not real.”

I like when Taylor Swift acknowledges that she's literally not real. #ReadyForItMusicVideo — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 27, 2017

PURE happiness for freeing yourself because you took control of YOUR OWN NARRATIVE!!!#ReadyForItMusicVideo@taylorswift13 @JosephKahn 😭 pic.twitter.com/jSqHb3G6s2 — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) October 27, 2017

#ReadyForItMusicVideo. Link in bio. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

The video was directed by Joseph Kahn, who has worked on several of Swift’s films, including Grammy Award-winning Bad Blood featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Love that you are digging deep. Have fun! #ReadyForItMusicVideo — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) October 27, 2017

Fans of the singer, who previously dated Tom Hiddleston and John Mayer, have been speculating about lyrics such as “Some boys are trying too hard, he don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man” and whether they refer to Swift’s new love, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s video for recent track Look What You Made Me Do featured a zombie version of the pop star crawling out of a grave with the words “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation”.