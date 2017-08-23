Taylor Swift is releasing new music and people are freaking out

It’s official, Taylor Swift is officially ready to release new music and the entire world is freaking out.

Days after erasing all of her previous social media activity, the singer has posted three clips featuring a snake along with the album artwork for her upcoming sixth studio album, Redemption.

It’s been three years since Swift debuted the mega-selling “1989,” and nearly an entire year since she’s been in public eye.

So you can imagine the fan hysteria.

WARNING: You will come in contact with major fangirling.

The album will be released on November 10, with the lead single dropping this Friday GMT.
By Anna O'Donoghue

