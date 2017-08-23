Taylor Swift is releasing new music and people are freaking out

It’s official, Taylor Swift is officially ready to release new music and the entire world is freaking out.

Days after erasing all of her previous social media activity, the singer has posted three clips featuring a snake along with the album artwork for her upcoming sixth studio album, Redemption.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

It’s been three years since Swift debuted the mega-selling “1989,” and nearly an entire year since she’s been in public eye.

So you can imagine the fan hysteria.

WARNING: You will come in contact with major fangirling.

CANCEL THE SOLAR ECLIPSE #TAYLORSWIFT IS ABOUT TO RELEASE HER ALBUM THE WORLD IS GOING TO EXPLODE THIS IS TOO MUCH #TS6ISCOMIMG — Alissa Godwin (@AlissaGodwinTV) August 21, 2017

I'M CRYING REAL TEARS TAYLOR SWIFT HAS NEW MUSIC COMING OUT I MISSED U BBY!!!!!! — Kirstyn Jones (@kirstyncjones) August 23, 2017

IM ACTUALLY REALYL CRYING WE ARE GETTIG NEW TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC TOMORROW!!!!!!!! TOMORROW!!!!! WHAT TVE FUCKSISSHSJSM — ellie dat spicy boy (@selenamorgans) August 23, 2017

I'm already crying about @taylorswift13 and her new single/album and I haven't even heard it 😭 — Anna (@AStanford96) August 23, 2017

THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS HAS BEEN OPENED.

ENEMIES OF THE HEIR BEWARE.



SALAZAR SLYTHERIN IS SHAKING!

TAYLOR SWIFT IS BACK 😱 pic.twitter.com/aDg4Nazq5f — Tree Siya (@triciasotaso) August 23, 2017

GUYS ITS HAPPENING AND IM SHAKING AND IM NOT OK @taylorswift13 @fearlessleigh @Lyyssaaaa13 — Ivana (@Ivanaaa_13) August 23, 2017

MY LEGS ARE SHAKING.

MY HANDS ARE SHAKING.

MY HEART IS SHAKING.



WANT TO KNOW WHY?

TAYLOR SWIFT HAPPENED, THAT'S WHY! #Reputation pic.twitter.com/hFPxNSXoyZ — REPUTATION!!!! (@ItzMyReputation) August 23, 2017

The album will be released on November 10, with the lead single dropping this Friday GMT.