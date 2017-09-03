Taylor Swift drops surprise song Ready For It

Taylor Swift has released new single Ready For It, just over a week after she dropped her comeback song Look What You Made Me Do.

The pop star surprised fans as a clip from her upcoming track was played during an American football game between Alabama and Florida State.

Are you #readyforit?



No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

The song was made available hours later and is the second release from her forthcoming album Reputation, which will be out in November.

Swift tweeted a link to the album’s listing on iTunes, which shows that Ready For It will be the first track.

The lyrics appear to be about a former flame, as the song opens: “Knew he was a killer. First time that I saw him. Wonder how many girls he had left and left haunted.”

The song also continues with the harder edge she showed on Look What You Made Me Do, with the lines: “Knew I was a robber/ First time that he saw me/ Stealing hearts and running off and never saying ‘sorry’/

“But if I’m a thief then/ He can join the heist and/ We’ll move to an island/ and, and, he can be my jailer/ Burton to his Taylor/ Every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure/ I forget their names now/ I’m so very tame now/ never be the same now…”

Within hours it had reached number three on the iTunes chart, where Look What You Made Me Do is at number one. It is also top of the Official Singles Chart.

The video for Look What You Made Me Do shattered streaming records after it premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

The clip had the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, clocking 43.2 million views in 24 hours. It now has more than 165 million views.

The single landed Swift her first UK number one on the singles chart.

Fans expressed their excitement at the surprise release, with one writing on Twitter: “Was not ready for Taylor Swift to release #ReadyForIt *warms up voice* IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT.”

Another wrote: “If Wildest Dreams and I Know Places had a badass child it would be #ReadyForIt.”

Was not ready for Taylor Swift to release #ReadyForIt *warms up voice* IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 3, 2017

If Wildest Dreams and I Know Places had a badass child



It would be #ReadyForIt — Elise | REPUTATION (@swiftsdonut) September 3, 2017

Another fan wrote: “Taylor: Are you ready for it? Me: duh why wouldn’t I be? Taylor: *drops song* Me: was not ready for it at all #READYFORIT.”

Taylor: Are you ready for it?

Me: duh why wouldn't I be

Taylor: *drops song*

Me: was not ready for it at all #READYFORIT — Taylor Swift (@TaylorNewsFeed) September 3, 2017

Reputation will be released on November 10.