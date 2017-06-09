Taylor Swift criticised for 'immature' music release alongside Katy Perry album

Singer Taylor Swift has come under fire for releasing music on Spotify on the same day as her pop nemesis Katy Perry unleashed her album.

The pair have had a frosty relationship since rowing over backing dancers.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry (Ian West/PA)

But the timing of Swift’s decision has sparked a backlash, with the singer accused of being “immature” and “petty”.

Swift, who pulled her songs from the streaming giant in 2014, said she wanted to put her back catalogue of songs on Spotify to “thank” her fans.

Swift had been one of the most popular artists on the service when she pulled out, after saying “it’s my opinion that music should not be free”.

Some people were unimpressed with Swift’s timing – coming on the same day as Perry released new album Witness.

But others were more impressed:

Perry recently admitted that the feud between the chart stars was real.

“There is a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” the Roar singer told James Corden on the Late, Late Show.

“She writes a song about me and I’m like ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it?’ Karma.

“I’m ready for that BS to be done.”
