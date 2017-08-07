Taylor Swift attends court for jury selection in groping case

Taylor Swift has arrived in federal court in Denver for the start of jury selection in her lawsuit against a disc jockey involving a groping allegation.

Swift wore a white dress with a black jacket as the eight-member jury was being chosen from a pool of 60 prospects.

Swift and DJ David Mueller are not required to be in court for jury selection, which is expected to end on Tuesday, but they must be present for the rest of the trial.

Swift is expected to give evidence.

Mueller was fired from his job at a country music station after Taylor’s team told his boss that he grabbed her buttock during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 Swift concert in Denver.

He later sued Swift, denying anything happened, and is seeking at least 3 million dollars (£2.3 million) in damages.

Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault. She says she wants to hold Mueller accountable and is seeking 1 million dollars (£770,000).