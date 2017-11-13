Taylor Swift announces Reputation stadium tour dates

Taylor Swift has announced the first set of dates on her Reputation stadium tour.

The US singer-songwriter, 27, will kick off the North American gigs with a show in Arizona on May 8, 2018.

Further tour stops will include Nashville, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago, Washington DC and Miami.

#reputation is out now. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

The last concert posted on Swift’s website is for October 6, in Arlington, Texas.

A message on the star’s website said additional tour dates would be announced for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Swift unveiled new album Reputation last week. It is already on course to top the album chart in the UK, the Official Charts Company has said.